Russian Train Bombing a Suicide Attack…Showdown over Gorsuch Nears…Trump to Meet with China’s Xi

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) – Russian investigators say they believe a suicide bomber was behind a deadly attack on the subway in Russia’s second-largest city on Monday. A blast inside a train on the St. Petersburg subway claimed 14 lives and injured dozens.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Republicans and Democrats are ready to commence a floor debate on whether to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court. And they’re headed toward a showdown over longstanding rules of the Senate. Democrats have secured the necessary support to block Judge Neil Gorsuch’s elevation to the high court under current Senate rules. Without a change, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is falling short of the 60 votes he needs.

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Bids are due today on the first design contracts for President Donald Trump’s border wall with Mexico. And interested companies are preparing for the worst if they get the potentially lucrative job. Some contractors interested in the job want to know if authorities would rush to help if workers came under “hostile attack.” Another asked if employees could carry firearms in states with strict gun control laws and if the government would indemnify them for using deadly force.

BEIJING (AP) – President Donald Trump meets this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The first face-to-face discussions between the two leaders take place Thursday and Friday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Some view the informal venue as a sign that neither side anticipates important outcomes. But Trump tweeted last week, “We’re going to get down to some very serious business,” referencing what he believes is China’s negative impact on the U.S. economy, especially manufacturing jobs.

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) – President Donald Trump will meet Jordan’s King Abdullah II this week but there are questions as to whether Wednesday’s meeting can lead to the restarting of stalled Israeli-Palestinian talks. At a summit last week, Arab leaders renewed an offer they made in 2002 – recognition of Israel by Arab nations in exchange for the creation of a Palestinian state. Abdullah will be able to tell Trump that Arab leaders are serious about achieving a “historic reconciliation between Israel” and the Arab world.