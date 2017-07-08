Russian Diplomat Addresses Election… Pilots Blinded by Lazer Pointer… US Fighter Jets Headed To Korea For Practice Run

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) – Russia’s top diplomat is addressing conflicting accounts of discussions between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin over Russia’s meddling in the U.S. election. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters Friday that Trump had accepted Putin’s assurances that Moscow didn’t meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election during their meeting. That account appeared at odds with that of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. But Lavrov says reporters should “Trust Lavrov.”

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) – President Donald Trump did what he had to do: He confronted Vladimir Putin about the issue of Russian interference in last year’s U.S. elections during his much-anticipated first meeting with the Russian president. On Saturday, he didn’t address specific questions about the meeting with Putin, describing it as “tremendous.”

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) – Police say a German man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly using a laser pointer to temporarily blind pilots of a police helicopter patrolling the skies during the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg. Police say that the 27-year-old man, whose name wasn’t released in line with German privacy law, blinded the two crew members so badly while they were up in the air that they had to stop working because they couldn’t see.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Two U.S. bombers have flown to the Korean Peninsula to join fighter jets from South Korea and Japan for a practice bombing run. U.S. military officials say the training mission Friday was in response to North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs. They describe the mission as a defensive show of force and unity from the three allied nations, and say it demonstrates the ironclad U.S. commitment to its allies.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A prison employee has been fired in connection with the escape of an inmate from a maximum-security South Carolina prison. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say the employee was fired from the state agency on Friday in connection with this week’s escape by 46-year-old inmate Jimmy Causey.