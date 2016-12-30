Russia suggests kicking US diplomats out of its country … Security heavy in NYC on New Year’s Eve … Serena Williams engaged

WASHINGTON (AP) – Russia’s foreign minister is suggesting expelling 35 U.S. diplomats in response to a new round of U.S. sanctions against Moscow. Yesterday, President Barack Obama imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation for alleged Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. The Obama administration also ordered 35 Russian diplomats out of the U.S. who it suspects are intelligence operatives.

NEW YORK (AP) – Security will be out in full force around New York City’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve. Officials say there’ll be some 65, 20-ton sanitation trucks filled with sand, surrounding the square, 100 patrol cars and some 7,000 officers on duty. Officials are hoping to prevent a terror car attack like the recent attack in Berlin that killed 12 people and injured 56 others.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A volcano on a remote island in Alaska’s Aleutian chain has erupted again. The Bogoslof (BOH-goh-slawf) volcano has erupted this morning, sending ash plume about 20,000 feet in the air. The Alaska Volcano Observatory issued its highest alert level for aircraft. Bogoslof also erupted last week, prompting federal aviation officials to reroute flights around the plume.

UNDATED (AP) – Tennis star Serena Williams is getting married. Williams yesterday announced her engagement to the co-founder of the Reddit news website, Alexis Ohanian. She posted a poem on Reddit that she accepted the proposal and her agent confirms the engagement. Williams is 35 and Ohanian is 33. No wedding date has been announced.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) – FedEx says it’s grateful that no one was seriously injured when a freight train hit one of its trucks in Franklin, Tennessee. Fire officials say the truck was turning onto a private road with no arm crossing yesterday. Reports say the train was sounding its horn as it approached. The 34-year-old truck driver was conscious and talking when he was taken to a hospital. No one on the train was hurt.