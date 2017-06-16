Russia: IS Leader Killed…Trump Admin Sending 4,000 Troops to Afghanistan…Trump to Reverse Obama Cuba Policies

BEIRUT (AP) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says he can’t definitively confirm the death of the Islamic State group’s leader in a Russian airstrike. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed earlier Friday that IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian strike in late May, adding that the information about his death was still “being verified through various channels.”

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Obama administration’s end-of-term wind-down of the American military commitment in Afghanistan is being reversed. Confirmation of an escalating involvement in the drawn-out conflict comes in a revelation by a Trump administration official that the Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional U.S. forces there. Washington has been striving to break the stalemate and the deployment will be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump’s young presidency.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is ready to reveal a change in Cuba policy designed to sever the flow of U.S. cash to the country’s military and security services. That’s according to senior White House officials who have briefed reporters on the pending announcement. The partial reversal of President Barack Obama’s opening to Havana midway through his second term will maintain diplomatic relations and allow U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue servicing the island.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as “very bad and conflicted people,” responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice. In a series of statements on Twitter, Trump calls Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign a “WITCH HUNT” based on the “phony” premise of possible collusion between Russia and Trump campaign associates.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The facility where GOP House Whip Steve Scalise is recovering from a gunshot says he “will be in the hospital for some time.” His House colleagues paid tribute to him at their annual charity baseball game, while law enforcement tracked the path the shooter traveled to his ballfield carnage. Scalise was among five people wounded Wednesday when a shooter sprayed rifle fire at congressional Republicans practicing on a diamond in Virginia.