Rural Dubuque Man Accused of Giving Runaway Girl a Ride, Place to Stay

A 19-year-old rural Dubuque man has been accused of helping a teenage girl run away from home. Brandon Maker was arrested a few minutes after 4:30 Sunday afternoon at his apartment on John Deere Road. Deputies from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department say they found a 14-year-old girl hiding in a closet in the apartment. That’s after Maker had denied knowing where the girl was. The girl’s parents had reported her missing on Thursday, and told officers it was possible she would be with Maker. After being found by the deputies, the girl reportedly told them that Maker had helped her run away by offering her a ride and a place to stay. Maker is now charged with Harboring a Runaway, an aggravated misdemeanor.