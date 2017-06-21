Rox stay atop NL West…Hawks dealing Howard…Gasol staying put…Nets-Lakers swap

DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Rockies won their sixth in a row, ended the Arizona Diamondbacks’ seven-game winning streak and stayed a half-game ahead of the second-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. The Rockies pulled out a 4-3 win over the D-Backs on Nolan Arenado’s two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth. The Dodgers kept pace as Corey Seager homered three times and Cody Bellinger belted his league-leading 22nd round-tripper to highlight a 12-0 dismantling of the New York Mets.

UNDATED (AP) – Dwight Howard appears to be on the move again, this time to the Charlotte Hornets. A person familiar with the situation says the Charlotte Hornets have reached an agreement to acquire the center from the Hawks, along with the 31st overall pick in Thursday’s draft for center Miles Plumlee, shooting guard Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick. Howard signed a three-year, $70.5 million deal with Atlanta last summer after three seasons with Houston.

UNDATED (AP) – Pau Gasol will remain a member of the San Antonio Spurs next season after helping the team win the NBA’s Southwest Division and reach the Western Conference finals. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Gasol will not exercise the player option on his contract for next year, but intends to sign a new deal when free agency opens in July. Gasol declined the $16 million option on his contract on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Three people with knowledge of the deal say the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to trade point guard D’Angelo Russell and high-priced center Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers would receive Brook Lopez and the 27th overall pick in the upcoming draft. Russell averaged 15.6 points and 4.8 assists last year, his second NBA season.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – O.J. Simpson could become a free man this summer. A Nevada parole official says Simpson has a July 20 hearing that could have him released from prison after serving more than eight years of a nine- to 33-year sentence. The former Heisman Trophy winner and one-time NFL single-season rushing champion was found guilty in 2008 of armed robbery, kidnapping and other charges stemming from a confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas.