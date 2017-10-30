Rosedale Avenue to Close Monday, Tuesday

A street near Dubuque’s Senior High School will be closed today and tomorrow, but only during the school day. The city of Dubuque has announced that Rosedale Avenue will be closed between Avoca Street and St. Ambrose Street from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM both days. According to the city, excavation restoration work is the reason for the closure. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route during the closure. That section of Rosedale also runs alongside the St. Anthony’s Catholic church and school.