Roger the 8th…Hamlin ends JGR drought…Park takes women’s major…McCarron rallies

LONDON (AP) – Roger Federer has won his record eighth Wimbledon men’s singles title, breaking a tie with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw. The third-seeded Federer needed just 101 minutes to complete a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Marin Cilic . It’s the 19th Grand Slam crown for Federer, whose first major title came at Wimbledon in 2003.

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) – Denny Hamlin held off pole-sitter Kyle Larson on the final laps to win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Hamlin took the lead with 33 laps left and held off the hard-charging Larson. Martin Truex Jr. was third, followed by Matt Kenseth and Kevin Harvick. It was Hamlin’s 30th career victory and the first for Joe Gibbs Racing since last September.

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) – Sung Hyun Park picked a big stage to capture her first LPGA Tour victory, shooting her second straight 5-under 67 to take the U.S. Women’s Open in New Jersey. She was immersed in a day-long battle with front-running Shanshan Feng and teenage amateur Hye-Jin Choi before moving in front with birdies on the 15th and 17th holes. Park’s 11-under total was two strokes better than Choi, who double-bogeyed 17 to lose her share of the lead.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) – Scott McCarron is the winner of the Senior Players Championship, finishing one shot better than third-round leader Bernhard Langer and Brandt Jobe. McCarron fired a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Sunday and made up a six-shot deficit in the final round to capture his first major on the PGA Tour Champions. The 59-year-old Langer had a one-shot edge before dropping his tee shot in the water on No. 17 and carding a double-bogey.

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) – Bryson DeChambeau stormed back from four shots down to win the PGA’s John Deere Classic and earn a spot in this week’s British Open. The 23-year-old DeChambeau birdied four of the final six holes for a 6-under 65 and an 18-under total. He birdied the final hole for his first career victory, one shot ahead of third-round leader Patrick Rodgers.