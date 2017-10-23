Listen Live
Roen Enters Not Guilty Pleas in Infant Son’s Death

October 23, 2017   Dubuque & Tri-State News

A Jo Daviess County woman accused of killing her infant son has pled not guilty. 27-year-old Elizabeth Roen entered not guilty pleas to two counts of First-Degree Murder in Jo Daviess County Court last week. Prosecutors say Roen suffocated her 6-month-old son in May, killing him. Authorities were called to Roen’s home in Elizabeth on a report of an unresponsive child. The boy later died at a hospital in Rockford. According to court documents, Roen admitted to killing the child during an interview with investigators last month. She was arrested and charged later that day.

