Rockets get Paul from Clippers…Jackson out as Knicks’ president…Cubs drop Montero

HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston Rockets’ starting backcourt now has Chris Paul after he was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers received Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell, Darrun Hilliard, DeAndre Liggins, Kyle Wiltjer, a protected first-round pick next year and cash considerations for the nine-time All-Star. Paul has averaged 18.7 points, 9.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals over his 12-year NBA career.

NEW YORK (AP) – Phil Jackson is out after just three full seasons as president of the New York Knicks, a stretch that included no playoff berths and just 80 victories. The Knicks issued a statement saying the two sides mutually agreed to part company with two years remaining on a $60 million contract. The team announced the move days after Jackson reiterated his desire to move Carmelo Anthony and said he would listen to deals for Kristaps Porzingis .

WASHINGTON (AP) – Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero has been designated for assignment following a rough start to the season and his public criticism of a teammate. The move comes one day after he blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in a 6-1 loss to the Nationals in Washington. Montero has thrown out just one of 31 potential base-stealers this season while driving in only eight runs in 44 games.

CHICAGO (AP) – The New York Yankees have placed designated hitter Matt Holliday on the 10-day disabled list because of a viral infection. Holliday joins teammates Starlin Castro, Aaron Hicks and Greg Bird on the DL. The 37-year-old Holliday is batting .262 with 15 homers and 47 RBIs in 68 games in his first season with the Yanks.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has indefinitely suspended the three Commodores football players who were involved in an incident that resulted in two of them getting shot. Nashville police say defensive back Tae Daley suffered a noncritical gunshot wound to his leg and defensive back Frank Coppet received noncritical birdshot wounds to his arms Monday night. Police call the shootings the result of an “ill-conceived plan” to recover wide receiver Donaven Tennyson’s stolen cellphone.