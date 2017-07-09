Rockets extend Harden…Truex wins at Kentucky…Joker, Federer advance

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Houston Rockets have added four years and $160 million to James Harden’s contract. The extension gives the All-Star guard the richest deal in NBA history at $228 million over six years. The extension will run through 2022-23 season but will not kick in until 2019, giving the Rockets salary cap space until then.

UNDATED (AP) – The New York Knicks have formally signed free-agent guard Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million deal after the Atlanta Hawks declined to match the offer sheet. Hardaway was initially drafted by New York and set career highs with 14.5 points, 2.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds a game for Atlanta last season. And a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the Timberwolves have worked out an agreement with guard Jamal Crawford on a two-year deal.

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) – Martin Truex Jr. was the winner of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup race at Kentucky Speedway. Truex had the strongest car all night and led the final segment by as many as 15 seconds before a final caution created overtime and bunched the field together. He blew past pole-sitter Kyle Busch on the restart and earned his third win of the year to close within a point of standings leader Kyle Larson, who finished second.

LONDON (AP) – Men’s second seed Novak Djokovic (JOH’-koh-vihch) and No. 3 Roger Federer have moved into the fourth round at Wimbledon with straight-sets victories Saturday. American Shelby Rogers threatened to pull off a major upset before falling to women’s top seed Angelique Kerber, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4. Others advancing to the fourth round are sixth seed Milos Raonic (ROW’-nihch), eighth seed Dominic Thiem (teem), No. 10 Alexander Zverev, No. 11 Tomas Berdych and American Sam Querrey, along with fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki, ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska (ag-nee-EHSH’-kuh rahd-VAHN’-skah) and No. 24 Coco Vandeweghe in the women’s bracket.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. (AP) – Sebastian Munoz has a two-shot lead over Robert Streb through three rounds of the PGA’s Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia. Munoz fired a 2-under 68 that puts him 14 under for the tournament. Streb moved up the leaderboard with a 65, and rookie Xander Schauffele (SHOW’-flee) and Jamie Lovemark are tied at 11 under after 66s.