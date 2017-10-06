Loras College has just embarked on a fund raising campaign to renovate the historic Rock Bowl. The 77 year old facility underwent a complete overhaul just before the 2005 season, but Athletic Director Denise Udelhofen says a facelift is needed with new field turf, outdoor track, and high tech scoreboard. She says the goal is to raise $1,000,000 by the end of the year with work scheduled to begin in mid-April. For more information on giving to the Rock Bowl Renovation you can contact the Athletic Office at Loras College.