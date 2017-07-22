Road Closures 

More severe thunderstorms swept through the Tri-states Friday night bringing with it heavy rainfall. As a result, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has closed several roads throughout the area as they are impassable due to flooding. Closures include: Highway 20 East of Illinois Route 78 North; Sections of Ill Route 78; Council Hill Road east of Hill Road; South Apple River Road N of HW 20; N Canyon Park Road and several other rural roads and low lying areas in Jo Daviess County. The Sheriff’s Office urges the public not to drive their vehicles into any standing water. Travel is not recommended until the water resides.