Rivers Rise After Heavy Rains in Clayton County

Heavy rains yesterday morning and sustained rainfall over night have caused rivers to swell in Clayton County. According to the National Weather Service, the Turkey River at Elkader has risen by nearly two feet just since yesterday morning. The river was steady at about a depth of about 6.7 feet until heavy rains fell across the county – more than four inches in some places – yesterday morning. At this hour, the river level is now up to 8.5 feet. That is still 3.5 feet below flood stage. Meanwhile, the Volga River has risen above flood stage in the community of Volga. That’s in the west-central part of the county, where the heaviest rains fell yesterday. The river there has risen to 5.4 feet, a few inches above the flood stage of five feet. Yesterday morning, the Volga had a depth of only about a foot, meaning it has risen more than four feet in the past day alone.