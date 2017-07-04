River Search Update

Emergency crews are back on the Mississippi River today searching for a bridge operator who fell into the river Monday morning. The East Dubuque Police Department reports that crews are back on the river, searching for the Canadian National Railway Company employee who fell from the railroad bridge that connects Dubuque and East Dubuque. The name of the operator has not yet been released. The unidentified man slipped and fell into the river at about 3:40 Monday morning. First responders were notified of the situation at about 7:15 AM, and crews from several fire departments began searching the river shortly after that. The search was called off at 4:00 Monday afternoon and resumed around 7 am Tuesday morning.