River Museum Hosts Annual Ice Fest

An event on Dubuque’s riverfront this weekend is designed for those who don’t mind braving cold weather for outdoor activities. The National Mississippi River Museum is hosting its annual Ice Fest starting on Saturday. John Sutter from the Museum says the variety of activities appeal to multiple groups of people. In addition to some returning favorites, this year’s Ice Fest will feature some new programs as well. The museum is also constructing a giant snow tunnel for kids to play on. The Dubuque Fire Department will also be on hand, discussing ice safety and demonstrating some of their ice rescue techniques. Ice Fest runs from Saturday through Monday. Activities begin at 10:00 each morning.