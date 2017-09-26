River Lights Featuring Banned Books

A Dubuque bookstore is putting the spotlight on some other books that have been challenged, or outright banned, by schools this week. River Lights Bookstore is celebrating its 3rd Annual Banned Books Week. Through Saturday, store owner Sue Davis is inviting customers and community members to come in to the store and read from a book that has been banned at one time or another. Davis says that participation in the week-long readings has grown by leaps and bounds this year. She’s not sure exactly why, but thinks that the recent challenge of “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” in the Dubuque schools may have something to do with it. Davis says many people are surprised by how often books are still being challenged and banned. There are some people who have chosen to read “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” during their hour at River Lights. Other popular selections include “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “The Outsiders,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”