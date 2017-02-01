Rios Stands By “Vulgar” Comment About Trump

A Dubuque City Council member is standing by what some are calling a vulgar term he used to describe President Donald Trump. Fourth Ward Councilman Jake Rios recently posted to his Facebook page the full text of an email he sent to a local newspaper reporter. Rios had been asked about adding his signature to an online petition asking Dubuque to resist efforts by federal law enforcement agencies to arrest, detain, or deport any immigrants living peacefully in Dubuque. Our coverage partners at KCRG-TV caught up with Rios, who says he stands by what he called the President. That online petition has 243 signatures as of this morning.

Here’s the full text of Rios’ email:

I got your message. Although my phone was sitting right in front of me when you called I can’t seem to receive calls or send successful calls so I am going to have to email. If you need a spoken statement don’t hesitate to call the …

I have actually signed the petition. As did former councilwoman Karla Briag. Donald Trump is an asshat, lets be honest the guy couldn’t run a successful company if not for his dad’s money and the Trump brand and the celebrity that comes with it. Knowing that much alone makes me think he has no clue of the repercussions his policies will have. That wall of his will not be paid for by anyone but us. People will inevitably get impatient and want to see some progress and as a result add one more expense to our federal budget to build that wall. Unless he plans to go to war with Mexico I don’t see them paying.

But say he does get this wall up and prevent immigrants from coming over. What of our various industries that rely on the work these illegal immigrants do. Like many immigrants before them they take on the work that we privileged Americans won’t do. How many Dubuquers can actually say they have worked in the 110 degree San Joaquin Valley sun making sure that our ag industry is thriving. I ask you to look at the various produce you get at the supermarket. Many of which comes from the fertile valley I grew up in. So take those low paid workers out of the scenario. Who will we get to fill these jobs? Americans? No. What will farmers do as a result? Either pay higher wages or go under as a result of those higher wages. Those that do continue to farm will likely not be family owned operations …. With the result being eventually having to pay a hefty price for fruits and vegetables or importing them from countries that don’t exactly have the same standards as we do with our agricultural industry. I tell my wife that the people that will suffer the most as a result will be those already at a disadvantage financially and those who have yet to realize it. Too many times people, especially those not near the these other areas, don’t grasp the consequences of what they ask before it is too late.

On a side note. Dubuque County and the City of Dubuque are not technically sanctuary areas, even though if you look online it states that we are in various online publications. This is the result of the Dubuque County Jail not cooperating with ICE unless under a judge’s order to do so. Dated August 2014

Of course the downside if we decided to not cooperate with federal officials it that we would lose grants and aid that we currently receive from the federal government. Although the popular sentiment from some in Dubuque is for the city to live within their means and that we should not be on the federal government’s leash so to speak. This would solve that problem!

We need to stop blaming others for our mistakes and take blame for our unwillingness to be called into action when things went wrong or are going wrong. For allowing jobs to be taken overseas, for leaders to send us to war and keep us at war causing massive amount of debt, and for the diluting of our ideals and laws that have lead us to great prosperity for so many years.

Thanks and take care Tom. You don’t have to call me councilman Rios. Jake is fine.

Jake