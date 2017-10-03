Rios To Stage Write-In Campaign For Dubuque Mayor 

A current member of the Dubuque City Council is staging a write-in campaign to unseat incumbent May Roy Buol. Jake Rios, who represents the 4th Ward sent out an email today saying he would challenge Buol for the Mayor’s position next month. Buol had been running unopposed, and Rios did not file nomination papers by the August 31st deadline. Late last month, Rios and fellow councilman Luis Del Torro accussed Buol’s wife, Deb Buol of making racists comments about Hispanics on Social Media. During an interview with KDTH Rios said his decision to seek the Mayor’s position has nothing to do with that. He says issues that he’s brought to the table since being elected are not being addressed. With only about five weeks left before election day, Rios realizes he has to campaign hard and fast. Rios isn’t sure about how much support he’ll receive at the polls. The election is set for November 7th.