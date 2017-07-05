Rick Springfield Joins Back Waters Lineup 

Pop music legend Rick Springfield is coming to Dubuque. Springfield will be part of the lineup at the Back Waters Summer Concert Series Stage and will perform Labor Day weekend on September 3rd. Springfield has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. top 40 hits, including “Jesse’s Girl” “Don’t Talk To Strangers” “An Affair Of The Heart” and “Human Touch.” The Australian born singer came to the U.S. in 1971 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2014. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday and can be purchased at QCASINOANDHOTEL.com, or at Guest Services at Q Casino in Dubuque.