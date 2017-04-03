Rheingans Speaks Out On Every Student Succeeds Act

Congress recently voted to repeal the “Every Student Succeeds Act,” which was signed into law by then-President Barack Obama in 2015. That law had replaced the “No Child Left Behind” program established by his predecessor, George W. Bush. Some legislators on Capitol Hill have said the Obama program was just as bad as “No Child Left Behind.” They claim it handicaps teachers, administrators, and school boards and doesn’t take into account the challenges rural school districts face, which can be very different from those of urban districts. Most of the superintendents of Iowa’s larger school districts argue “Every Student Succeeds” didn’t focus enough on their needs. But Dubuque schools superintendent Stan Rheingans says the law hasn’t been on the books long enough for him to form an opinion. With a student population of nearly 11,000 students who come from many backgrounds, Rheingans says it’s the district’s responsibility – and not the government’s – to provide the curriculum and programs that best fit students’ needs.