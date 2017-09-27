Reynolds Using NFL Player Criticism in Fundraising Pitch

Iowa’s Governor is trying to use her criticism of pro football players to raise money for her re-election campaign. While some NFL players have been kneeling during the National Anthem since last fall, dozens more did so over the weekend in response to President Donald Trump calling for them to be fired. Governor Kim Reynolds was asked about the protests during her weekly news conference, and accused the players of disrespecting the American flag. Now, Reynolds’ campaign has used her remarks in an email to supporters asking them for contributions to her re-election effort. The email was sent on Tuesday, and includes a link to Reynolds’ campaign website. Reynolds became Iowa’s governor in May when her predecessor, Terry Branstad, stepped down to become US Ambassador to China. Reynolds will be up for re-election next fall.