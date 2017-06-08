Reynolds Tours Unison Solutions

For the first time since being sworn in as Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds made a stop in Dubuque Wednesday afternoon as part of her “Building a Better Iowa” tour. She and Acting Lt. Governor Adam Gregg toured Unison Solutions in Industrial Park West to learn more about the company’s products and what it’s doing to promote the use of bioenergy. Continuing to build on Iowa’s leadership in renewable energy is one of Reynolds’ goals for her time in office. Another goal for her administration is to develop the most innovative energy policy in the country. Reynolds is scheduled to address the “Taking Care of Business” conference put on by the Iowa Association for Business and Industry in Dubuque this morning.