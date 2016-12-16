Reynolds Talks Transition In Bellevue

Reynolds
Iowa Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds visited the City of Bellevue Thursday afternoon to hear a presentation on four initiatives from the Jackson County Economic Alliance. Afterwards the soon to be Iowa Governor spoke to a group of reporters about the transition process once Governor Terry Branstad is confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to China. A transition plan is still in the works. When she is sworn in Reynolds will make history as the first female Governor of the state. Reynolds says she hopes to name her Lt. Governor shortly after she’s sworn in as Governor. Reynolds says she plans to follow the same legislative agenda that she and Governor Branstad laid out six years ago when she first became Lt. Governor.