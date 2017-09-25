Reynolds: Revenues Growing, Tax Reform Still Possible

Iowa’s governor says the state’s economic forecast is not as gloomy as some would suggest. Kim Reynolds last week announced that she would be moving nearly $15 million out of an emergency fund to cover a budget shortfall for the fiscal year that ended last June. That’s on top of other significant spending cuts that the state legislature made this year to help ease budgetary pressures. During her weekly news conference, Reynolds reiterated that the money the state takes in from taxes continues to grow, which is good news for Iowa’s economic health. Reynolds expects the legislature will take a look at reforming the state’s tax system next year, though she admits that what happens at the federal level may impact what lawmakers are able to do. Sunday marked four months since Reynolds became Iowa’s governor, taking over for Terry Branstad after he was confirmed as US Ambassador to China. Reynolds will seek a term of her own next fall.