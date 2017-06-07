Reynolds Making First Trip to Dubuque as Governor

Iowa’s new governor will make her first trip to Dubuque since taking office later today. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg are scheduled to take a tour of Unison Solutions in Industrial Park West this afternoon. Unison is located in the 54-hundred block of Chavenelle Road, not far from the Nordstrom distribution center and the AY McDonald corporate headquarters. Reynolds and Gregg’s tour will begin at 4:00 this afternoon and is expected to last about an hour. The two will be staying in Dubuque tonight before addressing the Iowa Association of Business and Industry’s “Taking Care of Business” conference tomorrow morning. That appearance is set for 8:00 AM at the Grand River Center. Reynolds and Gregg also have appearances scheduled today in Colfax, Iowa City, and Anamosa.