Reynolds in Line to Become Iowa’s First Female Governor

Kim Reynolds is set to become the Iowa’s first female governor. Current governor Terry Branstad has accepted an appointment to be the US Ambassador to China in the Donald Trump administration. He’ll have to be confirmed but the US Senate. If so, Branstad would resign his post as Governor, and Reynolds would assume his duties. Reynolds was actually on vacation in Mexico when the news of Branstad’s appointment broke. She was greeted by reporters when she returned to Mexico, and told them she’s looking forward to the next chapter of her career. Reynolds was a bit of a surprise pick when Branstad chose her as his running mate in 2010. At that point, she had yet to complete her first term in the Iowa Senate. State Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque served with Reynolds during that term and remembers them having a cordial relationship. Jochum believes Reynolds’ time as Lt. Governor has helped prepare her for her new role. Reynolds will serve the final two years of Branstad’s term. She will be able to appoint her own Lt. Governor without any kind of confirmation by the Legislature. This is the first time an Iowa Lt. Governor has stepped into the Governor’s office since 1969, when Harold Hughes stepped down after being elected to the US Senate. His lieutenant, Robert Fulton, took over for two weeks until Robert Ray was sworn in as Governor.