Revenue Up at Iowa Greyhound Park, But Future Funding Uncertain

Despite an increase in revenue, a Dubuque greyhound track’s future is uncertain due to its reliance on funding from two casinos. Our coverage partners at KCRG-TV report the total amount wagered on races at Iowa Greyhound Park was $4.6 million this year, up from $3.3 million in 2015. But park management says the track isn’t self-sustaining just yet. The park received a $5.1 million subsidy from Q Casino and another casino in Council Bluffs. Those facilities agreed in 2014 to give the greyhound industry $72 million over a seven year period. That money is expected to dry up after that agreement ends in 2022. Iowa Greyhound Park officials are looking at ways to cut costs for next year. That could include shortening the racing schedule or creating agreements with off-track betting facilities.