As Revenue Drops, Iowa Budget Continues to Tighten

One of the first things Iowa legislators will be tasked with when they begin their session next week is squaring away a reduction in the state’s budget. Iowa’s Revenue Estimating Conference has said the state will take in about 100-million dollars less than expected in tax revenue. With a balanced budget mandated by state law, that means money will have to come from somewhere else to cover that shortfall. Republican Governor Terry Branstad has made it clear he does not want to see across-the-board cuts or reductions to the state’s education system. Newly-elected State Representative Shannon Lundgren of Peosta is hopeful that the shortfall can be made up by reducing wastefulness in state spending. Something that would take even more money out of the state’s accounts would be a tax cut that some Republicans have been discussing. Democrat State Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque isn’t sure whether that will come up in this session, or maybe next year. Jochum says the cuts that have been talked about would require legislators to find even more wiggle room in an already tight budget. While Republicans control both houses of the Legislature and can dictate much of what happens this session, State Senator Tod Bowman says they’re still more likely to have success if they work with Democrats. The new legislative session begins on Monday.