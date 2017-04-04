Retired California Sheriff Shows Support for Dubuque Law Enforcement

If you drove past Dubuque’s Law Enforcement Center on Monday, you might have noticed an unusual sight. A man named Tony Miano spent much of the day holding a sign reading “Law Enforcement Lives Matter” outside the building that houses both the Dubuque Police Department and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office. Miano recently moved to the Quad Cities and says he takes his sign around to different police departments each Monday. Miano tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV that most of the responses to his sign are supportive. Miano spent twenty years as a sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles County, California.