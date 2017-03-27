Resurrection Hosts “Mobile Food Bank”

Parishioners from a Dubuque church worked to deliver food directly to needy members of the community this weekend. Resurrection Church hosted one of its “mobile food banks” on Saturday. In the weeks leading up to the event, church members raised money, which was then used to buy food from the St. Stephen’s Food Bank. That food is then made available to those in need. Organizer Joe Hancock tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV that the event helps bring church members together. The church has another mobile food bank scheduled for next month.