Restore McGregor Fund Established

A fund has been established to assist and help the community of McGregor recovery from a tornado that struck the town Wednesday night. The Clayton County Foundation for the Future has established the “Restore McGregor 2017 Tornado Fund. MJ Smith, with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque says a citizen’s committee will distribute the funds based on the most critical needs. The easiest way to make a donation to the fund is to visit the Community Foundation’s website. Smith, who lives in Guttenberg, says she hasn’t been to McGregor since the EF-1 tornado devastated the community and she urges people who don’t live in McGregor to stay away until it’s safe. After all the needs from the tornado have been met, any unused money will go back into the tornado fund. Smith says they are accepting monetary contributions only at this time from individuals and corporations.