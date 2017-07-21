“Restore McGregor” Fund Established to Help with Tornado Damage

There’s already an effort underway to provide money to assist with the reconstruction of the buildings that were damaged in downtown McGregor. The Clayton County Foundation for the Future has established the “Restore McGregor 2017 Tornado Fund.” MJ Smith of the Foundation for the Future says a committee made up of citizens committee will distribute the McGregor funds based on the most critical needs. The Foundation for the Future is working with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to raise the money. Smith says the Community Foundation has agreed to post a donation link to the front page of its website. Smith lives in Guttenberg and hasn’t been to McGregor since the tornado moved through on Wednesday night. People who don’t live in McGregor are being told to stay away until it’s safe. After all the needs from the tornado have been met, any unused money will go back into the tornado fund. Donations can also be dropped off at Central State Bank branches across Clayton County.