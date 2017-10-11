Restaurant Owner: Construction Might Force Me to Close

The owner of a Dubuque restaurant is concerned that construction outside his business may force him to close. Yanni Karavargoes opened the Corner Grill at the intersection of 17th and Elm Streets back in 2013. About two months ago, the streets on both sides of the business were closed due to construction. Karavargoes says that’s made it nearly impossible for customers to get to the restaurant. The construction is related to the Bee Branch Flood Mitigation System. The city is installing a new storm sewer which is expected to alleviate flash flooding in the area. The work is expected to last through November, and Karavargoes is clinging to hope that his business can survive that long. The city did put up a sign along the detour around the construction letting drivers know that the Corner Grill is still open. Workers also kept one of the sidewalks that leads to the restaurant open as long as they could.