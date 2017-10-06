Restaurant Home to the “Gunderburger” Up For Sale

A Clayton County restaurant famous for its large burger is apparently for sale. The Irish Shanti, located just outside of Gunder, shared a sales posting on its Facebook page this week. The listing details the improvements made to the Shanti in the past decade, and shows a price of $165,000. The Irish Shanti has gained notoriety over the years for its “Gunderburger,” a massive cheeseburger weighing anywhere between 1 and 1.25 pounds. The sandwich can be eaten by itself, or topped with cheese and a range of other fixings. The Gunderburger was named one of the top ten burgers in Iowa by the state cattlemen association earlier this year. It has also been featured in various online and print publications. It does not appear that the restaurant’s sale is being managed by any realtor. Interested buyers are instead asked to contact the current owners directly.