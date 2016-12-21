Resiliency Commission Attracts High Number of Applicants

There’s a deep pool of candidates for Dubuque’s newest committee. The city is forming a Resiliency Commission to develop response plans for everything from natural disasters to economic crises. A total of sixteen people have applied for the nine positions on the panel. Dubuque’s Sustainable Community Coordinator, Cori Burbach, tells our coverage partner KCRG-TV that she’s seeing a lot of potential in the candidates. Nurse practitioner Stephanie Grutz is one of the applicants. She grew up in Dubuque and recently moved back to the city. Grutz sees serving on a city commission as a way to help her hometown. The City Council will choose the members of the Resiliency Commission next month.