Residential Gas Leak In Dubuque

Crews from the Dubuque fire Department spent some time today assisting with a gas leak. At around 10 this morning, fire fighters responded to a report of a gas odor in an area near Klingenberg Terrace and North Main Street. Lt. Chuck Blasen with the fire department says while doing curb and gutter work, workers from the city of Dubuque accidently struck a one inch residential gas line. Crews from Black Hills Energy were able to capped off the leak just before 2:30 this afternoon. No injuries were reported. Dubuque police block off traffic flow to both Klingenberg Terrace and North Main while the leak was being fixed.