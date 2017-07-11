Researcher: “No Evidence” of Racial Profiling by Dubuque Police

An independent study of the Dubuque Police Department’s traffic stops has found no evidence of racial bias. Earlier this year, the city brought in a group of researchers from Saint Ambrose University to look at stops made by police. Dr. Chris Barnum explained that raw data can be misleading, so his team began by comparing the racial makeup of actual drivers against census data. According to those “benchmarks,” the researchers found the minority drivers are only two percent more likely to be pulled over by Dubuque Police. Minorities were also shown to be 20% more likely to receive a traffic ticket. But Barnum says that is a very slight difference. The number that was more concerning to Barnum was the difference in arrest rates, which showed that minorities were 3.5 times more likely to have a traffic stop lead to an arrest. Police Chief Mark Dalsing stopped short of saying he was satisfied with the study’s results, but noted that he was confident in what the numbers would show. Barnum’s team looked at every traffic stop conducted in the city during calendar year 2015 – more than 5,500 stops total.