Report: Trump, Putin Met Second Time at G20…Trump: Let Obamacare Fail…PET Scan Could Help Diagnose Alzheimer’s

WASHINGTON (AP) – A senior Russian lawmaker is dismissing media reports of an undisclosed conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump as sensationalist. The White House spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed on Wednesday that Trump and Putin spoke at a dinner for world leaders and their spouses at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says it’s probably time to “just let Obamacare fail” after the latest humiliating heath bill collapse in the Senate. Still, he’s making a last-ditch effort to find some way to revive his party’s seemingly failed efforts on the bill.

DENVER (AP) – One American was able to go to school. A second could afford her toddler’s latest heart operation. A third was inspired to pursue her entrepreneurial dream. These beneficiaries of President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act aren’t rejoicing over Congress’ failure this week to craft a new health care plan. Instead, Republicans in Congress have succeeded in shaking the confidence – and anxiety about the future plan – of those who rely on ‘Obamacare’ the most.

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) – For one Iraqi lieutenant, the fight against the Islamic State group for Mosul has been a slow, methodical quest for revenge. For three years, he has hunted for two IS militants from his village who he believes killed his father. As Iraqi forces closed in on Mosul late last year, he began interrogating suspected militants and killing detainees who he believed were IS fighters, a practice he acknowledges unapologetically.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Does it really take an expensive brain scan to diagnose Alzheimer’s? Not everybody needs one but new research suggests PET scans may lead to treatment changes for a surprising number of patients whose memory problems are hard to pin down.