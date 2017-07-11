Report: Trump Jr. Knew Russia Was Behind Clinton Info…Lebanon: IS Defeat “Great Victory”…16 Dead in Military Plane Crash

WASHINGTON (AP) – The man who set up a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer during last year’s presidential campaign says it occurred at the behest of a Moscow-based singer with family ties to Trump’s businesses. Trump Jr. concedes he made time for the meeting, organized by music publicist Rob Goldstone, hoping to get information about Hillary Clinton. The New York Times says Goldstone told Trump Jr. ahead of the session that the Russian government was behind the information on Clinton.

UNDATED (AP) – The Islamic State group’s mix of a local insurgency and digitally-connected global jihadis gives the group staying power and the means to relaunch its future. The impending loss of Mosul and Raqqa will cut out the urban heart of its self-proclaimed caliphate, but the extremist organization has built-in plans to endure and has shown years of flexibility that will be difficult to counteract.

BAGHDAD (AP) – Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry has welcomed the liberation of the city of Mosul from the Islamic State group as a “great victory” for the Iraqi people. It called for intensified regional efforts to contain the spread of terrorism “from one nest to another.” The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has backed Iraqi special forces and the Shiite-led militias in the battle for Mosul. Hezbollah has its own weapons and militia and operates independently of the Lebanese government.

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) – Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage. Leflore County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Randle told reporters at a late Monday briefing that 16 bodies had been recovered after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson in the Mississippi Delta.

UNDATED (AP) – On the day they were freed from slavery, the fishermen hugged, high-fived and sprinted through a stinging rain so they wouldn’t be left behind. But some wept at the thought of returning home empty-handed and becoming one more mouth to feed. Two years since an Associated Press investigation spurred the dramatic rescue of more than 2,000 men trapped on remote Indonesian islands, the euphoria has long faded and many have struggled to begin life anew.