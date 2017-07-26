Report says brain disease rampant among football players…Panthers’ Olsen in camp…Curry Signs Big Deal

CHICAGO (AP) – Research on 202 former football players found evidence of a brain disease in almost 90 percent of them, from athletes in the NFL down to high school. That includes 110 of 111 brains from former NFL players in the biggest update on chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. The disease has been linked with repeated head blows, and the results published by the Journal of the American Medical Association confirm that it can happen even in young players.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has reported to training camp rather than attempt a contract holdout. Olsen said he didn’t want his contract situation to become a distraction while he has two years left on his current deal. He has outplayed his current deal in becoming the first tight end in NFL history with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – Gary Kubiak is returning to the Denver Broncos in a scouting capacity, serving as a senior personnel adviser while handling college and pro players. The hiring comes seven months after he stepped down as head coach. Broncos general manager John Elway says Kubiak will be based out of his Houston home and make periodic trips to team headquarters for personnel meetings.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Golden State Warriors guard and two-time MVP Stephen Curry has signed his five-year, $201 million package. Curry will earn just over $40 million per season after getting $12 million while helping the Warriors win the NBA championship this year. NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant also signed his new contract worth approximately $53 million over the next two years.

UNDATED (AP) – The New York Rangers have avoided salary arbitration with Mika Zibanejad by working out a five-year deal worth $26.75 million. Zibanejad had 14 goals and 37 points in 56 games last season, his first as a Ranger. He is expected to play a bigger role in the team after fellow center Derek Stepan was dealt to Arizona.