Report: Russia Has Compromising Info on Trump…Trump to Hold News Conference Today…Flooding Continues in No. California

MOSCOW (AP) – A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin is denying allegations that the Kremlin has collected compromising information about President-elect Donald Trump. He says the allegations are a “complete fabrication and utter nonsense.” Top U.S. intelligence officials who met with Trump last week told him about the unsubstantiated allegations, to which Trump tweeted yesterday, “FAKE NEWS.”

NEW YORK (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference today for the first time in nearly six months. And he’ll likely face questions about what role he believes Russia played in the election year hacking of Democratic groups. Trump is also expected to talk about how he plans to disentangle himself from his family-owned international real estate development, property management and licensing business.

ROME (AP) – Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni is reportedly in good condition after undergoing angioplasty surgery. The news agency ANSA reports that Gentiloni had undergone surgery on a peripheral blood vessel last night, and is in good condition and alert. The 62-year-old Gentiloni took over as premier last month after the previous government resigned.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Another day of rain is forecast for today as swollen rivers in parts of Northern California are threatening to crest above flood level. About 2,000 people in Wilton, near Sacramento, were asked to leave their homes last night. And some 3,000 Sonoma County residents have been under an evacuation advisory.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Former NBA player Orien Greene has been arrested on charges of breaking into two homes in Pembroke Pines and fondling a woman. News outlets are reporting that the 34-year-old was taken into custody Monday and is charged with battery and burglary. Greene had stints with four NBA teams, including the Boston Celtics.