Report: Putin ordered meddling…Five dead in airport shooting…Southern storm

WASHINGTON (AP) – A US intelligence report says Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a hidden campaign to influence America’s presidential election in favor of Donald Trump. It was the government’s first formal allegation in support of claims that Trump and his supporters have staunchly resisted. The intelligence report is an unclassified version of a more-detailed classified account given earlier to Trump, who says he “learned a lot.”

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Officials say an Army veteran with a history of mental troubles used a checked gun to kill five people and wounded eight others in a baggage claim area of the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Relatives of Esteban Santiago say he developed problems after serving in Iraq. The FBI says he told agents in November that his mind was controlled by the government.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Store shelves emptied of essentials as a winter storm began making its way across the Southeast, spreading snow across parts of North Carolina and southeast Virginia. Roads in many areas of the South are icy and impassible with five states declaring emergencies. Lauren Rathbone, manager of Public Hardware in Durham, North Carolina, said the store sold out of more than 100 sleds along with bags of ice melt.

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) – Residents of California from the coastline to the Sierra Nevada are gearing up for heavy rain and snow. The storm has already closed down part of Yosemite National Park and is expected to swell rivers and topple trees. On the coast in Santa Cruz, where up to a foot of rain could fall in places, officials have set up sand bag stations.

BEIJING (AP) – The Taiwanese leader’s trip to the Americas starting today is likely to annoy China because the travel plan touches the U.S. twice. It’s being scrutinized by Beijing for signs that the incoming U.S. president’s team will risk its ire by further engaging with the self-ruled island China considers its territory. Beijing has urged Washington to prevent President Tsai Ing-wen from landing in the U.S.