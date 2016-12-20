Report: Betwell Now Competent for Trial

A Dubuque man accused of raping and murdering a woman may now be able to stand trial. 20-year-old Helmon Betwell is facing charges of First-Degree Murdera and First-Degree Sexual Abuse in the September 2015 death of Nancy Krapfl. Earlier this year, a psychiatric evaluation found that he was not competent to stand trial on those charges. He was then taken to the state’s Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. Another evaluation from that facility now says that Betwell can go on trial. Betwell’s attorney says they plan to have him undergo their own evaluation next month. Prosecutors say Betwell was breaking into cars in the early morning hours on September first of last year. He saw Krapfl, who was out for her morning walk. He reportedly beat her, dragged her to a vacant building, and raped her. She died of her injuries later that day.