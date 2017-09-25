Regional NFL Recaps

– Jordan Howard has led the Chicago Bears to their first win in nine September games over three seasons under coach John Fox. Howard had 138 of Chicago’s 220 yards rushing and scored the winning touchdown in overtime to give the Bears a 23-17 triumph over the Steelers. He raced 19 yards for the game-ending TD 7:33 into the extra period after rookie Tarik Cohen initially appeared to score on a 73-yard burst. Cohen was ruled out of bounds at the Pittsburgh 37, but Howard’s run dropped the Steelers’ all-time record in Chicago to 1-13. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 235 yards and a touchdown for the 2-1 Steelers.

——–

– Aaron Rodgers’ 72-yard pass to Geronimo Allison set up Mason Crosby’s 26-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Packers past the Bengals, 27-24. Green Bay trailed 21-7 in the second half until Jordy Nelson sandwiched a pair of TD receptions around a Crosby field goal. Rodgers was 28 of 42 for 313 yards, including a game-tying, three-yard scoring strike to Nelson with just 17 seconds left in regulation.

Darlington, Wisconsin native Alex Erickson of the Bengals had no receptions in the game but did return four punts with one of them returned for 20 yards, he also returned one kickoff for 20 yards.

——–

– The Vikings got a nice performance from backup quarterback Case Keenum as he passed for a career-high 369 yards and three TDs without a turnover in a 34-17 verdict over the Buccaneers. Stefon Diggs had 173 yards receiving and caught two of Keenum’s scoring throws to help the 2-1 Vikings drop Tampa Bay to 1-1. Trae Waynes and Harrison Smith each picked off Jameis Winston in the end zone, and Andrew Sendejo returned an interception 36 yards in the fourth quarter to set up one of two field goals by Kai Forbath.

———

***In case you missed the news late Friday, former Iowa Hawkeye and Wahlert High School alum Riley McCarron has been signed by the New England Patriots to their practice squad.

McCarron drew comparisons to former Patriots all pro wide receiver Wes Welker by Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien while he was in the Texans training camp. The Texans and Patriots held joint practices during the pre-season which no doubt allowed the Patriots staff to take a good look at McCarron’s abilities.