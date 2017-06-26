Regional MLB Round-Up

UNDATED (AP) – Milwaukee padded its division lead as Travis Shaw launched a mammoth, two-run homer and Zach Davis tossed four-hit ball over seven innings of the Brewers’ 7-0 shutout of the Braves in Atlanta. Keon Broxton added three hits and three RBIs as the NL Central-leading Brewers opened a 1 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs.

MIAMI (AP) – The Chicago Cubs wasted a fine pitching performance by Mike Montgomery, stranding 11 runners and allowing three unearned runs to lose yesterday to the Miami Marlins, 4-2. Edinson Volquez gave up five hits and five walks in five innings, but he stranded eight runners and departed with a 3-2 lead.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Randal Grichuk homered in his return to the majors, Yadier Molina had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 last night. Grichuk, who was sent to the minors on May 29 after struggling with consistency, had two hits – including his solo homer in the sixth inning – and scored twice.

CHICAGO (AP) – Sonny Gray pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Adam Rosales and Matt Joyce hit back-to-back homers in the ninth, and the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 yesterday. Gray picked up his first win since May 24.

CLEVELAND – The Minnesota Twins have shot ahead of the Indians for the AL Central lead, moving a half-game in front with a 4-0 shutout of Cleveland. Ervin Santana surrendered nine hits but had seven strikeouts in six innings. Jason Castro’s three RBIs and Eddie Rosario’s homer helped the Twins complete a three-game sweep, one weekend after the Indians took four straight at Minnesota.