Regional MLB Recaps

WASHINGTON (AP) – Wade Davis struck out big league batting leader Ryan Zimmerman with runners on second and third to end Washington’s ninth-inning rally, and the Chicago Cubs held off the Nationals 5-4 Monday night.

In jeopardy of being shut out for the first time this season, the NL East-leading Nationals scored four times in the ninth. Their comeback began against Hector Rondon and continued when Davis entered.

With Washington down 5-3, Bryce Harper’s single loaded the bases with two outs. Davis threw a wild pitch that scored a run before striking out a swinging Zimmerman, who’s hitting .344. The final pitch bounced, and catcher Willson Contreras zipped a low throw to first baseman Anthony Rizzo to close out the victory.

Contreras hit a leadoff home run in his first career game-opening at-bat and Eddie Butler (4-2) worked five scoreless innings to keep the Cubs ahead.

———-

-Randal Grichuk and Jedd Gyorko each homered and drove in three runs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 8-2. It was a makeup for an April 29 game that was postponed because of severe weather. Grichuk hit his second homer in two games since being recalled from Triple-A. The two-run drive in the fourth inning was his sixth of the season.

————-

– Jordan Montgomery matched his season high with seven solid innings and closer Aroldis Chapman shut down a ninth-inning rally just in time, lifting the New York Yankees over the Chicago White Sox 6-5. New York led 6-1 entering the ninth, but Yankees reliever Chasen Shreve gave up a three-run homer to Tim Anderson and Chapman allowed an RBI double to Jose Abreu.

————

-Chris Sale pitched 6 1/3 overpowering innings with nine strikeouts, Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer for the third straight game and the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 Monday in a matchup of two of the AL’s top teams. Dustin Pedroia (peh-DROY’-uh) had two hits and drove in a run and Moreland added a sacrifice for Boston, which kept pace with the New York Yankees atop the East.