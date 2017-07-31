Regional MLB Recaps

– Victor Caratini hit his first career home run, a solo shot that broke a tie in the seventh and backed John Lackey’s solid six-inning start to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Sunday. Caratini homered to straightaway center off a 1-2 fastball from Zach Davies with one out, delighting the bevy of Cubs fans who made the trek north from Chicago. The Cubs increased their lead in the National League Central over the second-place Brewers to 2 1/2 games.

– Lance Lynn threw six strong innings and Jose Martinez homered and drove in three runs as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 for their fifth win in seven games. Lynn, the subject of trade rumors the past few days, gave up two runs and four hits. He has allowed no more than two earned runs in each of his last six starts.

– Matt Davidson hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, and the Chicago White Sox snapped a seven-game home losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday. The win stopped Cleveland’s nine-game winning streak. Chicago had lost 14 of 15 coming into the game and traded fan favorite Melky Cabrera to Kansas City shortly before the first pitch as part of a roster overhaul.

– Yonder Alonso homered in the bottom of the 12th inning as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Sunday afternoon. Alonzo’s 22nd homer of the season came on an 83 mph first-pitch changeup off Tyler Duffey. Alonzo’s game ending home run was the second of his career.