Regional MLB Recaps

– The Brewers have opened a 4 1/2-game lead in the NL Central after crushing the second-place Cubs, 11-2. Ryan Braun slammed a two-run homer to ignite Milwaukee’s seven-run third off Mike Montgomery and the Cubs’ bullpen. Zach Davies picked up his team-high 10th victory by limiting the defending World Series champs to two runs on five hits over six innings.

– Luke Voit hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs to lead the Cardinals past the Marlins, 4-3. Voit is hitting .333 with seven RBIs and six extra-base hits in 11 games since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Michael Wacha struck out nine and gave up two runs over 5 2/3 innings to help the Cardinals earn a four-game split and stay within 5 1/2 games of the NL Central lead.

– Cleveland’s lead in the AL Central is one game over the Royals and 1 1/2 games over the Twins after Minnesota erupted for six runs in the third inning to beat the Orioles, 6-4. Max Kepler lined a two-run single and scored on Eduardo Escobar’s two-run triple. Jose Berrios improved to 8-2 by working six shaky innings, giving up three earned runs and seven hits.