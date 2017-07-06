Regional MLB Recaps

– Matt Garza combined with three relievers on an eight-hitter as the Brewers blanked the Orioles, 4-0 to keep their 3 1/2-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central. Garza scattered five hits over 6 1/3 innings to help the Brewers pick up their third straight win. Keon Broxton’s two-run homer capped the scoring in the fourth inning and highlighted Milwaukee’s six-hit attack.

– Jon Jay belted a sixth-inning homer and Ian Happ followed with a tiebreaking, two-run single in the seventh as the Cubs beat the Rays, 7-3 to earn a split of the two-game series. The Cubbies were trailing 3-0 until Jay launched his third career pinch-hit homer, a three-run blast off Rays reliever Erasmo Ramirez. Anthony Rizzo added a two-run double in the eighth as the defending World Series champs climbed back to .500.

– Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and had four RBIs as the Marlins outscored the Cardinals, 9-6. Stanton’s three-run blast capped a five-run second before Miami scored again in the third to take a 7-0 lead. Marcell Ozuna and Justin Bour also homered for the Marlins.

– Sonny Gray worked six innings and Jed Lowrie went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the Athletics downed the White Sox, 7-4. Gray gave up Matt Davidson’s two-run homer but just two other hits in beating Chicago for the second time in two weeks. Bruce Maxwell doubled in two runs and Jaycob Brugman homered to help the A’s get their second straight home win following eight consecutive losses in Oakland.

– Ervin Santana’s complete-game seven-hitter wasn’t enough for the Twins in a 2-1 loss to the Angels. Kole Calhoun launched his 12th home run and Cameron Maybin scored on a double steal in the sixth to help Los Angeles end a three-game slide. Winning pitcher Parker Bridwell tossed four-hit ball over six shutout innings.